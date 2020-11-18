WSU men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith contracts COVID, will be absent from season-opener

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith has contracted COVID-19 and will likely be absent from the team’s season opener.

According to a release from WSU Athletics, Smith had a presumptive positive antigen test earlier this week, which was subsequently confirmed by a PCR test.

He is now self-isolating. Smith will return when it is safe to do, which will be after the team’s first game of the season on November 25.

“I was informed last night that I had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some mild symptoms,” Smith said. “I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and follow their guidance to get back to the team as soon as possible. I will continue to stay connected remotely and know our staff and players will work diligently leading into our first game next week. Go Cougs!”

