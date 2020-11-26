WSU men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith cleared to attend season opener

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU head basketball coach Kyle Smith is now COVID-free and will be on the bench for the season opener Wednesday night.

Smith contracted COVID-19 mid-November and was expected to miss the first game of the season.

WSU Athletics chief medical officer Dr. Sunday Henry released the following statement:

“Coach Smith is symptom-free and has completed the 10-day isolation period per CDC guidelines. He has followed all guidelines set forth by the CDC, as well as campus and local health officials after it was determined by the contact tracer, who is external to WSU Athletics, that Coach Smith’s symptoms started earlier than what he had initially recognized and prior to his positive test.”

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

