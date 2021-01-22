WSU medical students to help administer vaccines at Spokane Arena site

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Rich Pedroncelli

SPOKANE, Wash. — Medical sciences students from Washington State University will volunteer their time to assist with vaccine administration at the Spokane Arena distribution site.

WSU Health Sciences is not a provider of the vaccine, but students and faculty are able to administer the vaccine through their community health coursework or as volunteers.

Ten students from the colleges of Nursing and Pharmacy and Phamaceutical Sciences will volunteer their time daily at the Arena site seven days a week.

Students and faculty are involved in a number of other vaccination sites in eastern Washington, including at Summit Cancer Centers in north Spokane.

“From student and faculty time spent administering the vaccine, to our researchers’ experience in identifying and filling gaps related to its equitable distribution, I am very proud that our campus is able to step up in this way,” said Daryll DeWald, WSU Health Sciences vice president and WSU Health Sciences Spokane chancellor. “When you consider the community-based nature of many of our programs and our land-grant tradition of service to society, we are right where we need to be.”

The mass vaccine distribution site, which will be operated by CHAS Health, is set to open at the Spokane Arena at the beginning of next week, though a specific date has not yet been set.

Washingtonians over the age of 65 and people over 50 who live in multi-generational households are eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s current rollout phase. However, the state does not have the supply it currently needs to meet its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day.

RELATED: Spokane Arena vaccination site set to open Monday, testing will still be available

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.