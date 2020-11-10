WSU makes plan for testing students before spring 2021 semester

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University officials have developed a comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan for its Pullman and Spokane campuses.

The university’s plan includes protocols for students, faculty, staff as well as visitors to the Pullman campus.

The measures include arrival screenings, ongoing testing and community health requirements.

According to WSU, students living or working on-campus will be screened for COVID-19 and show proof of a negative test upon arrival to campus. Details on how this will be implemented will be communicated to impacted groups.

The university said they expect up to 3,000 students moving into on-campus housing in Pullman in the spring. As many as 800 students per day will be tested.

WSU Pullman is encouraging all students living off-campus to participate in arrival screenings before returning to school from winter break. The university said a majority of classes will be taught remotely in the spring, with limited in-person classes.

Students should expect requests to participate in at least two additional screening tests during the length of the semester.

WSU said current social distancing requirements in place at all WSU facilities across the state will continue during the spring 2021 semester.

“Our testing plan for the Spring 2021 semester is guided by the scientific expertise of our faculty and staff, the strength of our community partnerships and valuable lessons learned during this ongoing pandemic,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said. “But plans only get us so far, and we’re counting on the WSU community to stick to the plan and to continue following public health guidelines.”

The university said contact tracing will continue to be critical to reducing exposure in the months to come.

Read the full plan here.

