WSU looks to raise mental awareness for student-athletes during weeklong event

by Matthew Kincanon

Courtesy of Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is partnering with several organizations as part of the Pac-12 Mental Health Week.

The goal is to raise mental health awareness for student-athletes.

Hosted in conjunction with College Football Mental Health Week, it will focus on a series of mental health initiatives, beginning Saturday, Oct. 2, and culminating on Saturday, Oct. 9. WSU will partner with Hilinski’s Hope, Dam Worth It and The Hidden Opponent as part of the mental health week.

WSU said it is a conference-wide week that seeks to “end mental health stigma, increase mental health awareness, and supply resources for student-athletes.” They said the three partner organizations were all founded out of the Pac-12 to focus on ending stigma and increasing mental health resources for student-athletes.

Washington State Athletics will have events throughout the week for student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The following events will occur during the week:

Monday, Oct. 4 – Start the Conversation: Black Student-Athlete Association.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Mindfulness Training: Coaches, Staff and Student-Athletes.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Coaches Corner: Social Media Campaign.

Friday, Oct. 8 – Storytelling: Student-athletes sharing experiences.

Also, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Hilinski’s Hope will host mental health training open to student-athletes nationwide. They can register here.

Athletics will have social media promotion throughout the week and the Cougar football team will wear a helmet sticker showcasing a lime green ribbon. WSU said it is the official ribbon showing solidarity for those struggling with mental health and illness.

