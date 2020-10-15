WSU lays out changes to spring semester, classes to stay mostly remote

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Photo courtesy of Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. — Leaders at Washington State University have announced changes to the spring 2021 academic calendar.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, WSU President Kirk Schulz and Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton said the university’s campuses will continue to offer classes primarily at a distance in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring semester will also start January 19 as part of the change, which is about a week later than originally planned.

Instead of a weeklong spring break in March, the WSU is setting aside three weekdays throughout the semester when classes will not be taught.

According to university leaders, plans for testing students, faculty and staff will be announced in November, as will decisions about campus housing and student fees.

RELATED: WSU’s temporary mobile health unit helps keep up with increase in COVID-19 testing demand

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.