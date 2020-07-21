WSU lays out campus contact tracing plans, trains handful of employees in Pullman

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is taking measures to facilitate contact tracing as campuses begin to repopulate.

In a release, the university said it is cooperating with health authorities across the state to facilitate contact tracing to help identify and isolate anyone associated with the university’s campuses or other facilities who may have come in contact with COVID-19.

The Whitman County Health District has trained a handful of WSU employees in contact tracing. Those employees will cover the Pullman campus and other WSU campuses are looking into collaborations with their local health departments as the fall semester approaches.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying and tracking the spread of disease. Healthcare providers will alert county health districts if a test result comes back positive, then the patient will meet with a trained interviewer to go through their contact history. A close contact is someone who has spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of a COVID-positive individual.

Contact tracers will then reach out to the people who have been in close contact with the patient, who will then be asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

“If you have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, your county’s health department, or a trained contact tracer assisting your local department, will be in touch with you directly,” said Dwight Hagihara, executive director of Environmental Health and Safety at WSU Pullman.

WSU has not fully detailed its plans and requirements about containing the spread of COVID-19, but plans to do so before students return to Pullman in the fall.

