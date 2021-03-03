WSU launches fundraising challenge to pay for two new athletic buildings

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougar Athletic Program has big goals to build two new buildings.

The first is a new indoor practice facility. It would give sports like soccer, baseball and track and field a place to train when the weather turns bad.

The other is a “Champions Complex” that serves as a place to help the student athletes focus on their academics.

To do this, the WSU is launching a fundraising challenge. Two families with ties to the university said they will make a dollar-for-dollar match of any donations Cougar fans make to these projects between now and the end of August. They will match those donations up to $6 million.

