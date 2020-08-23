WSU issues statement on rising COVID-19 cases among students as Whitman Co. sees 39 infections overnight

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University issued a statement about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pullman, almost all of which are attributed to students.

On Sunday, Whitman County reported that 39 people tested positive for the coronavirus overnight, bringing the county’s total to 211 cases, all of whom are young.

The data breaks down as follows—10 women aged 0-19, 12 women aged 20-39, three men aged 0-19 and 14 men aged 20-39. Public Health says this highlights the need for social distancing, face masks and “personal vigilance.”

According to the University, they have stepped up measures to combat the virus, moving the fall semester to remote learning, implementing social distancing and teleworking and training WSU contact tracers to assist Public Health.

WSU says that for people that must use campus facilities, masks are required and no gathering over more than 10 people are allowed.

As for students living in privately-owned, off-campus housing like apartments, fraternities and sororities, the university says they are trying their best to work with property managers to get students to follow state mandates.

WSU says this also includes coordinating with law enforcement.

“The latest increase in COVID-19 cases in Whitman County has been primarily traced by authorities to off-campus gatherings in privately owned housing in the Greek Row area,” the statement reads. “Students who fail to follow state mandates, whether on or off campus, not only risk potential law enforcement action but can face disciplinary hearings under WSU’s Community Standards process.”

