WSU Interfraternity Council suspends all social events for the semester

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University Interfraternity Council (IFC) is suspending all social events for the semester, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Council announced the decision in a release on Friday.

The IFC says the decision was met with “overwhelming support” from chapter presidents, and is directed at limiting large gatherings that would more easily spread COVID-19.

‪An official statement by the IFC Council in regard to its COVID-19 Response:‬ Posted by WSU IFC on Thursday, March 12, 2020

Other events may be postponed, depending on developments with the virus and decisions made by the state or WSU, according to the IFC.

