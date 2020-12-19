WSU improves to 6-0 with blowout win over Montana State

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars were led by Efe Abogidi and Noah Williams as they have no trouble with visiting Montana State beating the Bobcats 82-54 Friday night.

The Cougars were playing without Isaac Bonton, but they wouldn’t miss a beat as Williams scored 21 points, and Ebogidi chipped in with a double-double 19 points and 14 rebounds.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 6-0 on the season.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.