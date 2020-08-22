WSU honors incoming medical students during drive-thru white coat ceremony

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine held its white coat ceremony on Friday, drive-thru style.

The ceremony is the start of a medical student’s career into medicine.

An incoming medical student says the ceremony takes time to honor the decision to enter the medical field.

“White coats are commonly associated with doctors and have been a part of the medical community and almost like a landmark for the medical community for a long time,” said incoming student Lars Neuenschwander.

All students start medical school with no specialty preference and then, as they get further along in their studies, they explore the specialties that interest them.

