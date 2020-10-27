WSU has a starting quarterback, but we won’t know who until kickoff

SPOKANE, Wash. – In an interview with KXLY today Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich said they are at a point where they know who the starting quarterback will be against Oregon State next Saturday. He went on to confirm the quarterbacks know who it will be, but they won’t make an announcement until their game.

Coach Rolovich said he understands the media and fans are interested to know, but his main focus is on winning the football game and he believes this is the best way to do so.

The Cougars have been in a three-way battle for the position since Rolovich arrived on campus, and none of the three have taken a snap at the college level. Program returners Cammon Cooper, Gunner Cruz, and true Freshman Jayden De Laura are the three snap leaders in the two scrimmages this fall.

The Cougars will open their season Saturday November 7th at 7:30pm and can be heard on 920 KXLY.

