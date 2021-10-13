WSU granting fewer religious exemptions than the state as a whole

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich says he has not heard the status of his request to get a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

He is one of the thousands of state employees who have until Monday to either show proof they are vaccinated or have exemptions, as well as job accommodations, approved.

In the press conference this morning Nick Rolovich said he wasn’t given a time frame on his religious exemption application with the University, but would let us know when he finds out. The deadline is on Monday — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) October 13, 2021

Statewide, about 95 percent of religious exemptions have been approved. However, the state has determined some people still cannot do their jobs because there are not any accommodations for those people to safely work without being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, WSU has not granted as many exemptions.

Employees:

About 88 percent of WSU employees throughout the university system are at least partially vaccinated so far.

That includes 87 percent of staff on the Pullman campus and 90 percent on the Spokane campus.

The latest numbers show 437 employees have requested religious exemptions. Only 98 have been granted so far.

Just over 100 employees have requested medical exemptions of which 41 have been granted so far.

Students:

WSU is seeing high vaccination rates among those who have reported at all five of its campuses.

In Pullman, 84 percent of students have reported their vaccination status. Of those students, 98 percent are vaccinated. 527 have requested a religious exemption and 298 have been approved so far.

