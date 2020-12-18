WSU gets first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, storing the doses in ultra-cold freezers for the county.

WSU says they were enlisted by Governor Inslee to store the state’s vaccine supplies.

“Having this vaccine will allow protection of both individuals involved in our healthcare systems and the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Guy Palmer, professor of pathology and infectious diseases and one of the leaders of the WSU’s COVID-19 task force. “By doing those two things, we have a chance to really make a huge difference in a short period of time and reduce the potential of overwhelming our healthcare systems with hospitalizations from COVID-19.”

Whitman County will be administering vaccines to high-risk healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff first. According to WSU, when two doses of the vaccine are taken 21 days apart, clinical trials show it is 95-percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.

