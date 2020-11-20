WSU football game against Stanford canceled

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — A day after learning WSU starting quarterback Jayden de Laura had tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday’s game between the Cougars and the Stanford Cardinal has been canceled.

WSU at Stanford has been canceled, per source. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) November 20, 2020

This news coming after it was noted that the flight from Pullman that was scheduled to take off for San Jose never did.

#Pac12 source: WSU fell below 53-man limit b/c combo reasons, game declared a no contest. Status for Apple Cup is TBD because of contact tracing. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 20, 2020

This cancelation is the fifth for the Pac-12 Conference since they returned to football just two weeks ago.

The Pac-12 released a statement on Friday, saying in part, “The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of those connected to the Pac-12 football programs.”

You can read the full statement below:

The next scheduled game for the Cougars is the Apple Cup next Friday in Pullman, that game is now in limbo until contact tracing can be completed.

