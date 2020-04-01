WSU freezing salaries of executive leadership, issuing dining and housing refunds in wake of coronavirus closure

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced new financial plans, including freezing the current salaries for all executive leadership, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, deans, chancellors, vice chancellors, vice presidents, provosts and presidents will have their salaries frozen through June 30, 2021.

That is the first of several steps the university will take to reduce spending.

President Kirk Schulz said the university will limit new hiring to mission-critical hires, and called on departments to implement measures to reduce operating expenditures like travel and supplies.

Refunds for spring 2020 semester tuition and course fees will not be issued due to the change in delivery method from face-to-face to distance instruction.

Prorated housing and dining refunds or credits will be issued to students who wish to terminate residential and dining contracts for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester. There will be no termination fees, but students must elect a refund or credit by April 10, 2020. Students can also donate their balances to Cougs Feeding Cougs.

Schultz said plans regarding Service and Activity, and other mandatory fees, will be announced by April 30.

Learn more about WSU’s financial planning here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.