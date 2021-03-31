WSU football’s Crimson and Gray Game announced, team to begin spring practice Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

The Pac12 decided Thursday that the football season will start Nov. 6

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University football team’s annual Crimson and Gray Game will be played in late April.

The team is set to begin its spring practice schedule on Thursday. The team will practice a dozen times before the Crimson and Gray Game, which is set for 2 p.m. on April 24. It will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

This spring marks the second under WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich, but it is his first time conducting spring practices. Last year’s schedule was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule is as follows:

Day Date Time

Thursday April 1 4 p.m.

Friday April 2 4 p.m.

Saturday April 3 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday April 6 4 p.m.

Thursday April 8 4 p.m.

Saturday April 10 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday April 13 4 p.m.

Thursday April 15 4 p.m.

Saturday April 17 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday April 20 4 p.m.

Thursday April 22 4 p.m.

Friday April 23 4 p.m.

Saturday April 24* 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Tuesday April 27 4 p.m.

Thursday April 29 4 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.