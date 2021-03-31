WSU football’s Crimson and Gray Game announced, team to begin spring practice Thursday

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University football team’s annual Crimson and Gray Game will be played in late April.

The team is set to begin its spring practice schedule on Thursday. The team will practice a dozen times before the Crimson and Gray Game, which is set for 2 p.m. on April 24. It will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

This spring marks the second under WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich, but it is his first time conducting spring practices. Last year’s schedule was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule is as follows:

Day                 Date                     Time
Thursday         April 1                  4 p.m.

Friday              April 2                  4 p.m.

Saturday         April 3                  12:30 p.m.

Tuesday          April 6                  4 p.m.

Thursday         April 8                  4 p.m.

Saturday         April 10                12:30 p.m.

Tuesday          April 13                4 p.m.

Thursday         April 15                4 p.m.

Saturday         April 17                12:30 p.m.

Tuesday          April 20                4 p.m.

Thursday         April 22                4 p.m.

Friday              April 23                4 p.m.

Saturday         April 24*               2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Tuesday          April 27                4 p.m.

Thursday         April 29                4 p.m.

