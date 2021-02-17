WSU football team helping Pullman residents shovel driveways and sidewalks

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Shoveling snow can be hard work — and a good workout — so, the Cougar football team is helping community members with the recent snowfall.

The team is offering to help shovel driveways and sidewalks for anyone in Pullman who may not be able to do so themselves.

If you are interested or know someone who could use the assistance, send an email to ryan.o.robinson@wsu.edu.

