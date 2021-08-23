WSU football players share first day of school pictures

by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash – Taking a nod from Pinterest parents across the country, Washington State University football players held white boards with their dreams for the future on the first day of school.

WSU shared the photos of players, smiling with those back to school messages, on social media platforms Monday.

Sophomore Quinn Roff said he wants to be former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew when he grows up. Redshirt junior Ron Stone, Jr.’s favorite ice cream flavors are chocolate and vanilla. Freshman Brock Dieu listed offensive lineman Ma’ake Fifita as his favorite teammate.

Some pictures were posted on Twitter, with extended galleries on the WSU Football Facebook and Instagram pages.

WSU finished fall camp Saturday and is now preparing to open the season September 4th against Utah State.

There are storylines abound with this new Cougar football season, especially after a COVID-shortened season in 2020.

This marks the first full season under WSU Cougar Head Coach Nick Rolovich. He replaced Mike Leach, who departed to Mississippi State.

Fall camp did not reveal a clear winner in the Cougar quarterback battle. It features Jayden de Laura, who started games for WSU during the COVID-shortened season, along with Tennessee transfer Jarrett Guarantano and junior Cammon Cooper.

Rolovich has been the focus of the outside media during fall camp, as the only coach in a major college program to publicly say he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The headlines continued last week when Rolovich refused to say if he’ll get the vaccine, now that it’s mandated for him as a state employee. Rolovich has said only that he’ll “follow the mandate” which also allows him to submit a request for a medical or religious exemption.

