WSU football player shot on Saturday moved out of ICU

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University football player shot over the weekend has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Head Coach Nick Rolovich said Brandon Gray is still recovering and visitation is limited. During a news conference Wednesday, Rolovich said he plans to meet with Gray’s parents on Wednesday.

Gray was shot and injured early Saturday near Williams Drive and Lybeck Road. Liban A. Barre, 23, was killed in the shooting.

One person has been arrested at this time. George Melvin Harris III, 23, was arrested shortly after the shooting and was charged with second-degree assault.

Court records show Harris turned himself in to police and admitted to firing a gun. He told officers he was jumped, pulled out his concealed gun and began popping shots. He also told police shots were fired back at him.

Harris made his first appearance in court Monday. His bond for pre-trial release was set at $100,000.

