WSU football player injured in shooting near campus

by Matthew Kincanon

Brandon Gray headshot Credit: Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University football player was severely injured in the shooting near the university’s campus, but is in stable condition.

Brandon Gray, a junior and wide receiver, was the person who was injured in Saturday’s shooting. The shooting happened near Williams Dr. and Lybeck Rd. where Gray and other victim, Liban A. Barre, were found.

Gray was taken to a hospital in Spokane. Barre later died of his wounds at the hospital.

In a statement on Twitter, athletic director Pat Chun said Gray is in serious but stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends,” Chun said.

Due to the shooting being an open police investigation, Chun said they are not able to comment further at this time.

