WSU football game against USC time changed, again

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars and USC Trojans are scheduled, for now, to kick off their game this week Sunday at 4:30pm pacific. This is the fourth time this game time has been changed so far.

Originally this game was supposed to kick off Friday night at 6:30, but was moved up a half our because of the curfew in place in southern California.

Just yesterday this game was moved back to Sunday night at 6pm to give both teams more time to have players clear COVID protocols. Just a day later, they’ve moved it up to 4:30.

No reason was given for the latest time change, though it does move the kickoff to the very small one-hour window between the NFL’s afternoon games and the Sunday Night game kickoff.

