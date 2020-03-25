WSU football coach Nick Rolovich delivers pizza to hospital workers

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich is continuing his mission of supporting Pullman businesses, and now he is helping hospital workers, too.

Rolovich visited Pullman Regional Hospital, bringing hospital staff some delicious food from local restaurant Sella’s Calzone & Pizza.

The new WSU football coach and his staff have been eating locally in the wake of statewide COVID-19 closures. While Rolovich tweeted the eateries he visited, he also encouraged Pullman residents to continue social distancing.

