WSU football coach Nick Rolovich buys 23 cases of cookies from local girl scouts

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now Nick Rolovich speaks to the media at his introductory press conference on January 16

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich has spent much of the last several months finding ways to give back to his new community.

Earlier this year, the new coach bought a round for WSU fans at a Seattle sports bar. At the beginning of the pandemic, he supported local restaurants by buying several meals, only to turn around and give them away to people in the Pullman area.

Rolovich’s latest move is sure to give you a smile – he recently bought 23 cases of cookies from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Huge shout out to @NickRolovich for supporting Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and troops in Pullman by purchasing 23 cases of cookies! You've made a huge difference for these girls and for programming for girls statewide! @WSUCougars — GirlScoutsEWNI (@GirlScoutsEWNI) July 28, 2020

The cookie selling season has been a bit different this year because of COVID-19. Booth sales were delayed or fully canceled, and a good portion of sales were completed online.

But that didn’t stop Rolovich from supporting local scouts.

“You’ve made a huge difference for these girls and for programming for girls statewide,” Girl Scouts EWNI tweeted.

Question is – Is Rolovich a fan of Thin Mints or Tagalongs?

RELATED: WSU’s new head football coach buys round for Coug fans at Seattle pub

READ: WSU coach Nick Rolovich supporting Pullman eateries

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.