WSU football adds 23 to team, nine on signing day

by Will Wixey

PULLMAN, Wash. — Wednesday marks the first initial signing day for NCAA football, and Washington State University picked up its fair share of recruits.

WSU’s football Head Coach Jake Dickert held a virtual conference Wednesday discussing the signing of the new players to the university’s roster.

The WSU football program signed a total of 23 new players to their team so far this offseason. They signed 14 players during the early signing period and announced nine freshmen that all signed on Wednesday.

Seven of the new players came from various cities in Texas, while many others came from California, Florida, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington. While the nine recruits from signing day were all freshmen, the team also has two seniors, two sophomores, and one junior joining the team.

Many of the new recruits are top-ranked prospects from their states or are transfers with formidable college careers.

