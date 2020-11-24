WSU fans react to news of Apple Cup being called off

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

It was two years ago Monday that the 111th apple cup was played in Pullman and conditions were similar to what they were Monday afternoon: snowy and wet and as the night went on the snow continued to fall, creating images and memories that will soon not be forgotten.

However, there will be no memories of the Apple Cup this year after the game was called off last evening.

The annual rivalry game has been played each year since 1944 and now, because of different variables, including players infected with COVID-19, that streak is in serious jeopardy.

“Even with the other games when people come to town there is an ambiance there is an excitement. It is a rabid fan when you play the Huskies that will certainly be missed,” said Craig Laprath the Store Manager of Crimson and Gray.

Laprath has been the store manager at Crimson and Gray for six years. His store is just one of the many local businesses impacted by the absence of fans and students in the Pullman community this year. But, Laprath says there are still fans that walk through the doors everyday.

“I think in general, it’s a resilient feeling, but it’s almost like a reminiscing. It’s like oh you remember when we used to play football? and people are reminiscing about that time and I’m just like it’s going to pass. 2020 is going to pass, we’re going to play football again,” added Laprath.

Even if the game isn’t played this year, hope still remains within the Cougar community.

“There’s been no one that says, well cancel it all it’s not worth doing. There’s just this hope from the Coug fan base that they want to play, they’re excited to see them. Even if they can’t go up there. They’re just excited to watch and people are still supporting us as a small business,” said Laprath.

There still is an outside chance that the game could be played in December. If neither team makes the Pac-12 Championship Game they could meet for the Apple Cup.

