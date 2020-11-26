WSU edges Texas Southern to pick up win in their season opener

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — Isaac Bonton had a first half to forget, but came on strong after the break to lead the Washington State Cougars to a 56-52 win over Texas Southern in the opener Wednesday night.

Bonton went 1-13 shooting in the first half, but finished the game with 28 points and 7 rebounds to lead the offense.

This was the first game played by the Cougars since the Covid pandemic shut down college basketball in March.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.