WSU discusses arrival testing, new grading options in last COVID town hall of the year

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University leaders held their final COVID-19 town hall of the year, where they discussed spring arrival testing and possible new grading options for students.

All WSU students will need to be tested any time they go to campus — including going to work, sports, classes or to use campus facilities.

They will also need to be tested when they arrive to WSU for the spring semester — the university says they will offer testing from January 4–22, excluding January 13, inside Beasley Coliseum. Testing will be conducted by Incyte Diagnostics, who partnered with the university in July to help process COVID tests.

RELATED: Washington State University will soon help process COVID-19 tests

Off-campus students living in the College Hill area will also get help with testing from students in the WSU College of Pharmacy. On-campus students will need to sign up for a particular move-in time to help staff keep people socially distanced.

As for grading, WSU introduced a new grading option in the fall — ‘no record COVID’ (NRC) — for students who believe the pandemic and shift to hybrid learning affected their academic performance; students who get a C- or less in a class can request an NRC, and will not receive credit for it, allowing them to take the class again.

“Our small business community in the state of Washington is really hurting right now, and just a reminder, if you can do something to help out that local restaurant, that local small businesses wherever you are located, in Pullman or elsewhere, please try and do that,” said WSU president, Kirk Schulz. “It’s important for Cougs to help out in our communities like we always do.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.