WSU defeats Oregon in final game of regular season

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars put on a show for fans in a resounding win at home.

WSU dominated the Oregon Ducks 94-74, holding a 10-point or more lead through most of the game. It marked the last game of the regular season for the two teams before the PAC-12 tournament.

Noah Williams led the team in points, putting up 19 in the outing. Andrej Jakimovski got his fair share of rebounds, leading the team with eight. Tyrell Roberts put up a solid 15 points, and Efe Abogidi came close with 14.

Oregon and Washington State now have the same record overall and in the Pac-12, both being 18-13 and 11-9 in the conference.

The Cougars now end the season on a three-game winning streak, possibly providing some momentum for the upcoming Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

READ: Bamba leads Washington State to season sweep over Oregon State

READ: Gonzaga’s Holmgren and Timme named to Wooden Award Ballot

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.