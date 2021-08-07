WSU Cougars start training camp for 2021 season

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — It was a sight for sore eyes on Friday morning. The Washington State Cougars football team started their fall practices to kick off the 2021 season.

Last year, COVID prevented the team from playing a full schedule and no fans could attend to watch them play. But, already, WSU has announced it will be 100 percent capacity when the season kicks off on September 4.

This is the first true fall camp that head coach Nick Rolovich has been able to run at WSU after only being able to play four games in the 2020 season, and after day one he says the team is excited to be there.

After two weeks of controversy surrounding vaccination decisions, Rolovich was spotted wearing a mask on the practice field, along with multiple other assistant coaches. However, the focus now turned to making sure his team is going to be prepared for the upcoming season.

“I like to see great energy. I thought the assistant coaches did a really good job with organization and the guys knew where they were going. We could go a little faster in between periods, but for the most part I think they were excited to be here,” Rolovich said.

With the most important position on the field, the quarterback, expect another battle for the starting role. Rolovich said he didn’t see a lot of production offensively from them in the drills, but credits the defensive for that.

The first few practices will be helmets only, but the team will transition into full pads starting Thursday, August 12.

