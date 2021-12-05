The Cougs will play Miami in the Sun Bowl

Washington State Cougars Football

PULLMAN, Wash.– The Cougs are heading to El Paso to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

WSU will face the Univerity of Miami on New Year’s Eve.

The last time WSU made a bowl game appearance was in 2019. They played Air Force in Phoenix for the Cheez-It Bowl. The Cougs have played in 16 bowls and have an 8-8 record.

The Cougs head into the Sun Bowl with a regular-season record of 7-5. The team is going into the bowl game with some momentum. They beat their in-state rivals, the Washington Huskies, for the first time in almost a decade.

