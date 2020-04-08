WSU, Community Action Center support local businesses with ‘Serve It Forward ‘ campaign

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Matt Haugen Storm clouds roll in over Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — Inspired by WSU Football head coach Nick Rolovich, university faculty and staff are working with the Community Action Center’s ‘Serve It Forward’ campaign.

The campaign purchases gift cards for meals at local restaurants, which are then given to families struggling financially in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Action Center’s goal is to provide resources to 80 households in Whitman County, and to support local businesses while they are at it.

Feeding local families while supporting local restaurant. Inspired by Coach @NickRolovich, @WSUPullman faculty&staff worked w/ Community Action Center where you can donate 💰for local restaurant gift cards to help feed local families. #GoCougs #Towngown👏

https://t.co/kjh5ociwGO — Noel Schulz (@WSU_Noel_Schulz) April 8, 2020

For the families that get these cards, one-person households will receive one gift card, two- to four-person households will get two cards and three- or more-person households will get three cards.

So far, participating restaurants include:

Black Cypress

Birch and Barley

O-Ramen

South Fork Public House

Paradise Creek Brewery

Heros n Sports

You can find more information on the CAC’s website here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.