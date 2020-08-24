WSU College of Nursing testing app to help people with asthma during fire season

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s College of Nursing is testing a phone app that helps people with asthma manage their condition during the hazy wildfire seasons.

The College of Nursing says they are currently recruiting up to 60 participants for the study between the ages of 18-26, and the study itself centers around an app designed by the Environmental Protection Agency and Urbanova, with modifications from the school.

According to the university, this app tracks air quality, active fires and smoke plumes, and also provides information on limiting smoke exposure.

The College of Nursing hopes to modify this user experience and tailor it even further to people with asthma, who might have major problems breathing with poor air quality.

This modified app now includes information on refilling medications, taking controller medications, knowing where albuterol inhalers are and much more. The app also connects to a spirometer that can help users track lung function.

For participants, they will have to use the spirometer for two months and complete a questionnaire, and other participants will use just the app, and another group will use the original EPA app.

If you are interested in participating, visit the College of Nursing page here.

