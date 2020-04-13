WSU coaches, AD take pay cuts to make up for losses due to coronavirus

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash. — As the coronavirus continues to impact the state and related revenue streams, Washington State University Athletics announced wage freezes and other cuts to make up losses in revenue.

Athletic Director Pat Chun said Monday the department is already dealing with a shortfall; the department expects another $300,000 in losses for fiscal year 2021.

Chun said the university is factoring in a reduction from NCAA distribution and also preparing for a “potential reduction” with Pac-12 distribution. With the NCAA granting another year of eligibility for spring sport athletes, that puts an additional strain on the budget. Chun said they have a “number of seniors who have communicated their desire for an additional year of competition.”

In response to that, Chun announced he will voluntarily take a 5 percent pay cut, along with football coach Nick Rolovich, men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith and President Kirk Schulz.

In addition, Chun, Schulz and all WSU coaches will voluntarily forego all bonuses and/or incentives through the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

WSU will freeze season ticket prices for all sports and will freeze the price of student sports passes next school year.

“We would like to personally thank Coach Rolovich, Coach Smith and all of our coaches for taking a leadership role during these unprecedented times,” Chun said. “As always, we will continue to examine long-term opportunities in operating expense efficiencies as we continue our budgeting process for the next fiscal year.”

“These are challenging times but we will persevere; Cougs always do. There is no greater alumni and fan base in the nation than Washington State University, and we appreciate your continued support of our programs and student-athletes,” Chun concluded.

Spring sports have been cancelled for the year and spring football is on hold as well. That means lost revenue for things like home athletic events, Mom’s Weekend, the Crimson and Gray Game and the Crimson and Gray Gala.

