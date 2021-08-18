WSU coach Nick Rolovich required to get vaccine under new state order

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich is required to be vaccinated under Governor Jay Inslee’s newest requirement.

Inslee announced Wednesday all employees in the state’s higher education institutions must be vaccinated by October 18.

READ: Gov. Inslee issues indoor mask mandate, required vaccinations for school workers

READ: WSU Coach Nick Rolovich: ‘I have elected not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine’

Exemptions are available for people with medical conditions and sincerely held religious beliefs.

If Rolovich is able to produce one of those, he will not be required to get a shot. He has not publicly said why he has elected to go unvaccinated.

READ: ‘I find it disappointing’: Former WSU football player turned doctor reacts to Rolovich decision

PAST COVERAGE: ‘WSU has an obligation to serve the public’: WSU President reaffirms vaccine policy as coach Rolovich opts out of shot

WSU Athletics released a statement in support of Inslee’s decision:

“We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington. Washington State Athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes, will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor’s Proclamation are followed.”

Inslee said all employees who refuse to get vaccinated face termination. That applies to Rolovich if he is unable to supply an approved exemption.

Earlier this month, WSU leaders announced they will discontinue personal and philosophical exemptions once the Food and Drug Administration grants approval to any of the three vaccines currently under emergency use authorization.

The upcoming season is set to be Rolovich’s second season with the Cougars. WSU finished 1-3 under Rolovich in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

RELATED: WSU to discontinue personal, philosophical exemption under COVID vaccine requirement

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.