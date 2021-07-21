WSU Coach Nick Rolovich: ‘I have elected not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine’

by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash. — Saying his reasons will remain private, Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich said Wednesday he’s choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rolovich shared the statement on Twitter, saying he’ll attend next week’s Pac-12 Football Media Day remotely because the conference is requiring those in attendance to be fully vaccinated.

This will be Rolovich’s first full season as head coach at WSU. He replaced Mike Leach, who is now coaching at Mississippi State.

WSU played only four games in the COVID-shortened season last fall. Three games, including the Apple Cup, were canceled because of players in the COVID safety protocol.

“While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual – including our coaches, staff and student-athletes – can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine,” Rolovich wrote. “I will not comment further on my decision.”

Washington State University is requiring those who work on campus or attend classes to be vaccinated, though people can submit exemptions for personal, medical and religious purposes.

RELATED STORY: WSU to require students, employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.