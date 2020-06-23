WSU cancels August 2020 graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has canceled August 2020 in-person graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19 concerns.

This includes ceremonies at all WSU campuses.

The university says this decision was made to mitigate the health risks posed by large gatherings, and to protect the health of graduates and their families. WSU graduates are encouraged to return for future ceremonies when they start again.

“This is not a choice that any of us wanted to make. It was a decision not easily made nor quickly reached,” wrote WSU President Kirk Schulz in a letter to graduates, “But in consideration of the state’s COVID‑19 guidelines for resuming group activities and our own abundance of caution in protecting the health and safety of the entire Cougar community, we feel it is the right decision.”

Despite the canceled graduation ceremony, Schulz notes that this does not diminish the hard work students have put in during “one of the most challenging times in modern history to reach this life milestone.”

“The Cougar spirit you have shown is inspiring,” wrote Schulz. “Your willingness to work hard to succeed—no matter the obstacles—demonstrates the tenacity of WSU graduates to the world. It also bodes well for your future.”

