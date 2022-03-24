WSU beats BYU and advances to the NIT semi-finals

PROVO, Utah — The WSU Cougars are on a roll. On Wednesday, the men’s basketball team took down the BYU Cougars in the third round of the NIT.

The final score was 77 to 58. After a back-and-forth first half, WSU ran away with the win.

The Cougs had a lot of momentum going into the game. They beat WSU beat Santa Clara and SMU on the road to get here. BYU beat Long Beach State and Northern Iowa.

WSU is onto the semi-finals at Madison Square Garden in NYC where they’ll face Texas A&M. That’s set to take place on March 29.

