WSU Basketball game postponed due to COVID

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougar basketball game against Colorado Saturday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID protocols in the WSU locker room.

No specifics were given from the Cougars about how many players, coaches, or staff tested positive, only this release from the school:

Due to recent developments in Washington State’s COVID-19 protocol, the Cougar men’s basketball game at Colorado, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been postponed. The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.