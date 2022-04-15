WSU Baseball team makes the most out of their postponed game

by Will Wixey

Credit: WSU Baseball via Twitter

PULLMAN, Wash. — For most living on the Palouse, you either love the snow or you hate it, and the Washington State Baseball team certainly loves it.

The Cougars’ Thursday game against the California Golden Bears was postponed due to weather, so the team made the most out of the thick snowfall.

WSU Baseball’s social media posted a video of players participating in some snowy antics, like snowball fights, making snow angels and tackling a snowman.

'Tis the season?🤔 No baseball on the Palouse today, but the Cougs still managed to have some fun out at Bailey-Brayton this afternoon☃️ #GoCougs | @NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/QYhJScYldm — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) April 14, 2022

WSU is scheduled to play Cal again tomorrow in a doubleheader at Bailey-Brayton Field, if the conditions allow.

READ: WSU’s Abogidi testing NBA waters, leaves door open for return

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.