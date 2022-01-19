WSU asks for leniency when it comes to illness-related absences

PULLMAN, Wash.– Washington State University says it’s seeing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, which is leading to more callouts from work and class.

That’s why it’s encouraging instructors and supervisors to have some leniency with students and employees who are absent because they’re sick. Especially as it navigates the next 10-14 days,

WSU said it’s monitoring multiple data points, including transmission patterns, local hospitalization rates, and the context of each case. it said those data points will help guide its decisions on making operational adjustments.

The university said if the large number of absences affect its ability to have in-person learning or other services it could make short-term changes.

WSU is asking everyone to do their part to help limit the spread of COVID-19 during this surge. You can read more from the school here.

