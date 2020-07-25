WSU announces students won’t be returning to campus this fall

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Students at Washington State University won’t be returning to campus next semester.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

WSU is the second school in Washington to announce students won’t be returning to campus this fall. The University of Washington will also be holding classes primarily online.

“I haven’t seen any of my school friends since March,” said Reagan Fulton, Junior at WSU.

For many students, college isn’t just about learning. It’s about the experience.

“Especially for our sorority. Our recruitment is online now, so it’s kind of disappointing to not meet the new girls that could potentially be joining our chapter,” Fulton said.

Fulton will start her junior year this fall at WSU. She’s one of many who are disappointed to not be returning to campus next semester.

“I do miss being in a classroom because I personally learn better being in front of a classroom and with a teacher,” she said.

Staff members are on the same page. The university originally planned to use a hybrid model, meaning they’d have students learning both in person and online.

“We would have been able to kind of move back and forth if we needed to. For example, if there was a small outbreak, you could move to primarily online and then perhaps go back to face to face,” said Phil Weiler, Vice President for Marketing and Communications at WSU.

It wasn’t long before they realized face to face wasn’t going to be an option.

“We’re seeing not only high numbers of cases but things are going in the wrong direction. Things are not getting better, they’re getting worse,” said Weiler.

“The safety of our faculty, staff, and students is paramount. When you say that that’s one thing, but your actions have to follow that,” said Kirk Schulz, President at WSU.

The university said it’s not a decision they take lightly, but it’s one they had to make. Regardless, they’re doing everything they can to make the transition as seamless as possible.

“I’m pleased that we have a month now to give them more time to make that transition, in hopefully a very smooth and successful approach,” said Weiler.

While it may not be ideal, they hope students like Fulton will make the most of what’s to come.

“I do kind of wish that it would be half in person and half online, but I get that they need to keep everyone safe,” Fulton said.

WSU announced a new training program for students and parents to help navigate online learning. The program is set to launch on August 3.

Any changes to tuition costs will be announced on August 7.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.