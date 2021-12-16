WSU announces schedule for 2022 football season

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright KXLY4 News 2021

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced its schedule for the 2022 football season.

WSU will play seven games at Gesa Field, ending with the Apple Cup returning to Pullman for the first time since 2018.

The Cougars open the 2022 season hosting Idaho on September 3.

The first game on the road will be held at Wisconsin on September 10.

WSU will begin Pac-12 Conference play on September 24 when they host Oregon.

The Cougars will close out their regular season by hosting the University of Washington Huskies in the annual Apple Cup game, Saturday, November 26. WSU ended Washington’s winning streak in the series with a 40-13 win in Seattle last month.

Find the full schedule here.

PAST COVERAGE: Sweet Victory: Cougars dominate the Huskies bringing the Apple Cup to Pullman for first time since 2012

Fans can place a deposit for all new 2022 season tickets here. WSU said current season ticket holders will receive their renewal notices in January.

Single-game tickets for road games go on sale in May.

RELATED: ‘This fits me’: WSU introduces Jake Dickert as 34th head football coach

MORE: WSU’s Max Borghi declaring for the NFL draft

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.