WSU announces new guidelines for home competitions

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. – Following the decision earlier Wednesday by Washington State University to move in‑person classes to online formats following spring break, Washington State Athletics will implement new attendance protocols for all home athletic competitions until further notice. This move is being made to allow for increased social distancing in light of the spread of the COVID-19 illness in the state of Washington.

Beginning with this weekend’s home baseball series against California, attendance at all Washington State University athletic competitions will be restricted to competing student-athletes, coaches, officials, other essential personnel and credential media members. In addition, competing student-athletes’ families will be permitted to attend home athletic competitions.

Fans who are interested in a refund for purchased tickets or have season ticket questions, are encouraged to call 1-800-GO-COUGS or email athletictickets@wsu.edu.

As of now, all scheduled games will proceed as planned in their previously announced location.

Washington State Athletics will continue to work with university leaders as well as local and state health officials as they monitor events surrounding COVID-19.

The COVID-19 situation and its impact on athletic department operations is rapidly changing. Up-to-date information on COVID-19 from the university can be found wsu.edu/covid-19 .

Washington State Athletics