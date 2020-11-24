WSU and UW compete to raise funds for Team Gleason despite Apple Cup cancelation

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Virtual Run for Team Gleason

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The WSU-UW rivalry is a tale as old as time, and even though the Apple Cup is a no-go this year, the two schools are competing to raise the most money for ALS nonprofit ‘Team Gleason.’

University of Washington’s Phil Green has once again challenged Washington State University’s Steve Gleason — both of whom live with ALS — to see which fan base can raise the most money for Team Gleason.

This comes as the Apple Cup this year was nixed over coronavirus concerns.

RELATED: Apple Cup canceled as WSU battles COVID-19 outbreak

“Things are really challenging for everyone right now and that includes non-profits,” said Green. “Even though there won’t be a game, the Apple Cup series represents the competition between UW and WSU and a time to come together.”

The challenge?—Which school can raise $10,000 first! All funds will go to Team Gleason’s work helping those living with ALS, using technology, equipment, support, care and other adventures.

“As evidenced by living with ALS for almost 10 years and now during a global pandemic, I’m always up for a challenge,” said Steve Gleason. “I have faith in the Coug nation that we will meet this challenge and secure another win over UW… Go Cougs and no white flags!”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.