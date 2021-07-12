WSU and former Lake City star Kyle Manzardo drafted Tampa Bay in 2nd round of MLB draft

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Cougar All-American and former Lake City Timberwolves star Kyle Manzardo has been selected in the 2nd round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manzardo, taken as the No. 63 overall pick, is the highest draft pick for the Cougars since Scott Hatteberg was selected in the first round compensation round and No. 43 overall in 1991. Pitcher Adam Conley was taken in the second round and No. 72 overall by the Florida Marlins in 2011. Manzardo is the fifth Cougar drafted by Tampa Bay and first since infielder Trek Stemp in 2016.

Manzardo earned All-America first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball as a junior this past season after finishing the regular season fourth in the Pac-12 Conference in hitting (.365), third in slugging (.640), second in RBI (60), tied for third in doubles (19), tied for ninth in home runs (11) and fourth in total bases (126). The junior from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho became the first Coug to record 60 RBI since Jim Murphy had 61 in 2008, led WSU with 24 multiple-hit games including seven 3-hit games, and also led the team with 17 multiple-RBI games including three 5-RBI performances. In conference play, Manzardo hit .325, led the Pac-12 with 13 doubles and tied for seventh in RBI (26) and also earned Pac-12 Player of the Week following the series against UCLA.

Manzardo was also named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings All-America Third Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Perfect Game, the ABCA/Rawlings ABCA All-West Region First Team and the All-Pac-12 Team. Manzardo was WSU’s first All-American first-team selection since pitcher Aaron Sele in 1990 and was the first position player to earn All-American first-team honors since John Olerud in 1988.

In his three seasons in Pullman, Manzardo was a two-time All-American, hit .336 with 37 doubles, 16 home runs, 105 RBI, 149 hits, set the WSU record with a 43-game on-base streak and recorded a 27-game hitting streak, the second-longest hitting streak in program history. Manzardo also tallied 45 multiple-hit games including 11 3-hit games and four 4-hit games. Manzardo is just the second Cougar to be a two-time All-American, joining Phil Westerndorf (1975, 1977) after earning third-team honors in 2020.

