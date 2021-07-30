WSU alum wins gold at Olympics

by Matthew Kincanon

TOKYO — Washington State University alum Lisa Roman rowed her way to a gold medal at the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Roman competed in the women’s eight for the Canadian rowing team with their time being 5 minutes and 59.13 seconds.

WSU said this is her second time in the Olympics. She was also the first WSU rower to be inducted into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Canada has won three gold, three silver and five bronze.

