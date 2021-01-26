WSP warns of several crashes on I-90, highways due to icy roads

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is warning of multiple crashes and spinoffs on I-90, Highway 195 and 395 due to icy roads.

WSP reports that I-90 between Sullivan and Pines, in particular, is a mess. Troopers have been dispatched to several crashes along the freeway, although no serious injuries have been reported yet.

Interstate 90 between Pines and Sullivan is a mess. Troopers are with multiple crashes in both directions. Reporting icy conditions across the region. No serious injuries reported so far. Temperatures are below freezing with moisture on the roads #SlowDown. pic.twitter.com/ZGRZaNQkYq — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 26, 2021

Troopers are also on the scenes of several crashes on State Route 395 and 195.

WSP warns that below-freezing temperatures paired with moisture on the roads have created dangerous, icy conditions for cars.

