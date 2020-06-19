WSP troopers respond to fatal crash involving semi on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A collison involving a semi on I-90 in Kittitas County has turned fatal, Washington State Patrol said Friday.

Troopers responded to the scene near mile post 63, just 10 miles west of the Snoqualmie Pass Summit, Friday afternoon. According to WSP, a semi struck a guardrail and became fully engulfed.

A driver and passenger were taken to Samaritan Hospital. WSP said the collision turned fatal, but did not give specifics. The cause of the crash is now under investigation and the road has since reopened.

Roadway re-opened. Unfortunately, this is now a fatal collision. Investigation continues. https://t.co/F9a7xHFT4g — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 19, 2020

This is a developing story.

